Sessions with officers and psychologists for ideological work and moral-psychological support were held in the Land Forces

According to the training plan for the current year, sessions were held with the chiefs of branches and subdivisions for ideological work and moral-psychological support of Azerbaijan Army’s Army Corps, formations, military units, and assistant chiefs of staff of military units for ideological work and moral-psychological support and psychologists, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and the Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Anvar Afandiyev conveyed the greetings of the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the session participants.

In the sessions attended by the representatives of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the work done in the field of ideological work and moral-psychological support during 2023 and the state of military discipline were analyzed, as well as detailed information was given about the upcoming tasks in this field.

It was noted that during the current year, the tasks arising from the speeches of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, were regularly delivered to the personnel.

Acting Chief of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel, Colonel Elshad Abilov highlighted the work done in the Azerbaijan Army in order to fulfill the tasks assigned for the military-patriotic upbringing and improvement of moral-psychological training, as well as gave the necessary recommendations to increase the effectiveness of measures for ideological work and moral-psychological support.

In the end, an exchange of views was held on topics affecting the planned conduct of educational work, the further strengthening of ideological work and moral-psychological support, the study of legal norms and the strengthening of military discipline, as well as lectures were heard and questions of interest were answered.

As part of the sessions, preventive conversations on ideological work were also held with newly recruited young soldiers in order to adapt them to service conditions and preserve their psychological health.