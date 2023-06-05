Azerbaijani Defense Ministry hold training-methodical sessions

In accordance with the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense for 2023, training-methodical sessions were held with the artillery chiefs of the Army Corps and formations of the Land Forces.

As informed by Azernews with reference to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense that first, officers’ theoretical knowledge on conducting modern combined arms combat was checked.

During the sessions, classes were held on the deployment of control points in conditions close to combat, conducting the necessary estimation, determining the target coordinates by means of optical devices, maintaining interoperability between units, fire control, as well as on other issues.

At the end of the theoretical classes, conducted at nighttime and in the daylight hours, the units professionally fulfilled the tasks of firing at imaginary enemy’s targets.

The main objective of the training-methodical sessions is to improve the fire control abilities of artillery officers, as well as further increase their knowledge and skills.