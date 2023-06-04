Israeli President's visit to Azerbaijan as first Muslim country is of special importance, says journalist

Elnur Enveroglu

Israeli-Azerbaijani relations have always been based on historical values rather than political and economic. No matter which corner of Azerbaijan you are in, you can definitely meet a synagogue or meet the Jewish community there. Israeli activist who often visits Azerbaijan, CEO and founder of the Donnca Gracia non-profit and non-gevrnmental organization in Israel, journalist Rachel Abraham was our guest in the editorial office of Azernews to share her impressions about her last visit to Azerbaijan. First of all, Abraham talked about her trips to Ganja, Oguz, Guba and several districts of Azerbaijan, she also talked about mountain Jews living in Guba, synagogues with centuries-old history in Oguz and many interesting places she saw in Ganja. It should be noted that Rachel's visit to Azerbaijan also coincided with the first ever visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Azerbaijan. For this reason, the journalist spoke heartily about the day-by-day development of Israel-Azerbaijani relations.

"I think the potential for the Azerbaijan-Israel relations is the sky is the limit. Recently the caretaker of the synegog was excited to see someone from Israel to come to see the hundred-year-old synagogues in Oguz. He said he doesn't get many visitors this time of year, only in summer. When I was in Ganja I met with the leader of the jewish community. They talked about how much they were very excited to see me and introduced me son of theirs serving in the israel Defense Forces. I think the connection between two countries are very strong. There is a group of Azerbaijanis who are going to study agriculture in the state of Israel that want to bring the lates technology of Israel and apply in Azerbaijan. They also want to apply the ltest Israeli technology of ittigation which will be helpfult to raise Karabakh's agriculture in future. Currently there is a number of students studying international programs at the Tel Aviv University."

Rachel Abraham said since the embassy of Azerbaijan has started to operate in Israel there is a huge number of tourist flow from her country to Azerbaijan.

"I think this is mutual now as many Israelis also visit Azerbaijan to explore the country. It was not so long ago in Tel Aviv there was a tourism office opened. Besides that, there is an ambassdor who helps Israelis to come to Azerbaijan. I think all things will be blossoming in the future," she emphasized.

The journalist also touched on aspects that bring the two countries together to mutually cooperate.

"Israel Azerbaijan have much common in many spheres. Our economic cooperation is also high and Azerbaijan provides 40 percent of Israel's energy needs. And most importantly we have common enemy like Iran through which Israel and Azerbaijan especially strengthen cooperation in security issues.

Besides, as mention to Israeli President Isaac Herzog's recent visit in Azerbaijan there were seveal documents signed between two countries, one of which was in medical science and healthcare," she opined.

Talking about the recent visit of israeli President's to Azerbaijan, Rachel Abraham notes that this visit is very important, but also comes from the special closeness between Israel and Azerbaijan.

"Israeli President Isaac Herzog's choice of Azerbaijan to make his first ever visit in a muslim country was in particular significant. He could make his visit to Morocco, however we know that Azerbaijan is very distinctful and important for Israel among other states," she stressed.

The Israeli journalist could not hide her emotions while talking about her visit to Karabakh. She said that she was proud to visit a founding country like Azerbaijan.

"Israel also became one of the countries that supported Azerbaijan in its rightful struggle against the 30-year occupation. We are always ready to continue our support. The last time I was in Karabakh, I witnessed Armenian brutality. When I saw the destroyed houses first, then in my next trip the newly built houses in the place of ruins, I was really proud to be in a beautiful country like Azerbaijan. I should mention that I came across many destroyed houses in Shusha. However, I strongly believe that the whole of Karabakh will flourish in the near future," she added.