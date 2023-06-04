Azerbaijan's Def Minister sends congratulatory letter to his newly appointed Turkish counterpart

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov sent a congratulatory letter to the new Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Yashar Guler, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

The letter says: "Mr. Yashar Guler, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel, I sincerely congratulate you on your appointment as the Minister of National Defense of the fraternal Republic of Türkiye.

As the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, you consistently supported the improvement and increase of the combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army.

I am sure that our joint activities will continue at the highest level during your tenure as the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye.

You will make a significant contribution to the further development and strengthening of cooperation between the armies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel, and wish you great success in your future activities."