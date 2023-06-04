Azerbaijani President, First Lady attend swearing-in ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

A swearing-in ceremony of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has got underway in Ankara.

A swearing-in ceremony of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been held in Ankara.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his spouse Emine Erdogan welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and other heads of state and government, leaders of delegations.

A moment of silence was observed at the ceremony in memory of founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, shahids and those killed in the February 6 earthquake.

Then, The "Istiklal Marsi" national anthem of the Republic of Türkiye was played.

Addressing the ceremony, Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked the voters for trusting him and re-electing him as the President. Recep Tayyip Erdogan pointed out that people expressed their will in the May 28 elections, adding the Century of Türkiye has begun, and the doors of the country's growth have been opened.

"We will embrace all 85 million people (in the country), regardless of their political views, origins, or sect," Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged.

“Our nation, which a century ago completed their national struggle with the foundation of the republic, will crown the second century of the republic with the Century of Türkiye. We will continue to weave together the Century of Türkiye with our new cabinet,” he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, other heads of state and government and guests participating in the swearing-in ceremony.

Ayahs from Koran were recited.

Recept Tayyip Erdogan won the May 28 runoff presidential elections with 52.18% of votes.