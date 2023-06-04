Azerbaijani President approves memorandum of understanding

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approving the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Human Resources of the Republic of Indonesia on cooperation in the field of labor, employment and social protection", Azernews reports.

According to the decree, guided by paragraph 17 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it was decided to approve the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Human Resources of the Republic of Indonesia on cooperation in the field of labor, employment and social protection" signed on December 14, 2022 in the cities of Baku and Jakarta.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to ensure the implementation of its provisions after the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding specified in part one of the decree.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to send a notification to the government of the Republic of Indonesia on the implementation of internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding.