PACE monitoring co-rapporteurs to visit Azerbaijan

Ian Liddell-Grainger (United Kingdom, EC/DA) and Lise Christoffersen (Norway, SOC), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan, will make a fact-finding visit to the country from 3 to 7 June 2023, to further assess the honouring of its obligations and commitments to the Council of Europe, since the adoption of PACE Resolution 2184 (2017), Azernews reports.

In Baku, the co-rapporteurs are due to meet with the Administration of the President of the Republic, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs, Justice, as well as with representatives of the judiciary. In Parliament, meetings will be held with the Speaker, the Heads of the political parties represented in the Parliament and the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE.

During their visit they are also due to meet with representatives of the civil society.

Note that he Assembly brings together 306 members from the national parliaments of the 46 member states. President: Tiny Kox (Netherlands, UEL) - Secretary General of the Assembly: Despina Chatzivassiliou-Tsovilis. Political groups: SOC (Socialists, Democrats and Greens Group); EPP/CD (Group of the European People's Party); EC/DA (European Conservatives Group & Democratic Alliance); ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe); UEL (Group of the Unified European Left).