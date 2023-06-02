Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine meet in Chisinau

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has had a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Chi?in?u, Moldova.

The sides shared their views on the Azerbaijan-Ukraine bilateral relations and touched upon President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Ukraine in January 2022 and discussions held as part of the visit. They expressed satisfaction with development of Azerbaijan-Ukraine bilateral relationships.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the new ambassador to Ukraine had been appointed and would assume his duties shortly.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked for and hailed Azerbaijan’s humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, care for Ukrainian children and arrangement of their visit to Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the fact that Azerbaijan and Ukraine support each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within international organizations.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a guest book of the Mimi Castle.