Azerbaijani President participates in European Political Community Summit opening ceremony [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

The opening ceremony of the 2nd European Political Community Summit is underway in Chi?in?u, Moldova.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government participating in the Summit.

X X X

This year’s Summit brings together heads of state and government from 47 countries.

The European Political Community (EPC) is a platform for political coordination among European countries across the continent. It aims to promote political dialogue and cooperation to address issues of common interest and to strengthen the security, stability, and prosperity of the European continent.

The initial EPC gathering took place in Prague in October 2022.









