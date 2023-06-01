Binning Armenian fantasies: Europe relies more on economic prospects of Azerbaijan

By Azernews

Rena Murshud

A meeting is being held today in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, where the heads of state and government come together, and at the same time the main issues of energy, transport and security are discussed. The Armenian side also participates in the meeting, but the news from Yerevan still remains within its outdated mode. It has already become an axiom that whenever the Armenian leadership starts a new trip, the other landlord in Yerevan do what they know. It can even be attributed to Armenia's traditional provocative policy, double standards or attitude of disregard towards prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Now let's get down into the details...

It is interesting that a few hours before Pashinyan's arrival in Moldova, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan made an absurd and irrelevant claim about the presence of illegal separatist forces in Karabakh. According to him “it is not the Armenian army that is in Karabakh, but the army of the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh” republic.”

First, by using this expression, he defends a terrorist group that exists in the territory of another state - which can also be seen as overstepping his bounds. The second one shows the opposite position of the secretary of the Armenian Security Council against the statement made by (recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within 86.6 thousand square kilometers) his Premier. So, the traditional question arises - either Pashinyan is a gamer, or his officials are just wrapping him around their little fingers...

Second, let's get back to the fact that Armenians still call our land 'Nagorno-Karabakh', despite the abolition of the Status Quo. Looking back in history, on November 26, 1991, the administrative-territorial unit of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region was abolished by the law of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Under this law, the historical names of many cities in this area were liberated from occupation. And also, on November 9, 2020, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who won the Patriotic War, again refreshed the memory of Armenians who did not want to reconcile with reality. On the contrary, the Yerevan administration, which identifies itself as the government, shamelessly violates the laws in such matters and continues to do so.

Hence it seems that the talks by Armenia on peace and Armenian PM's recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a complete load of baloney.

However, looking at past meetings, the Armenian side has repeatedly stated that "the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" issue is not in Yerevan's agenda". Even Pashinyan himself admitted that the Yerevan authorities are not responsible for the separatist groups in Karabakh. But what Grigoryan is talking about - this is really more like kindergarten than politics. This is literally a shameful act, worse than double standards.

The result once again shows that it is not only the separatist forces that have brought disaster to the Armenian minorities living in Karabakh, but also the Yerevan authorities, who give them support. This is also a disaster written on the bad luck of Karabakh Armenians. By leaving their security in the hands of Yerevan, they leave themselves at the edge of the abyss.

First of all, the Yerevan authorities should understand that the problems of Karabakh, within which the 86.6 thousand square kilometer sovereign territory of Azerbaijan it recognized, and the problems of the Armenian minorities existing in this territory are an internal issue of Azerbaijan. No international law can allow them to interfere in this matter. As for the safety of the Armenians in Karabakh, Grigoryan should understand that this kind of senseless intervention by Yerevan can endanger not only the lives of the Armenians of Karabakh but even Armenians in Yerevan.

It would be good for Armenia not to bring up these already discussed issues again and better to stand by the words it manifested in the previous Moscow meeting. Armenia has already lost its reputation in the international political arena with its failure and denials of truth. If Armenia can even come to Brussels, Moscow and Chisinau to participate in the meetings, tomorrow it may completely lose these privileges.

Yerevan sees the growing influence and power of Azerbaijan and understands how unshakable Europe's trust in Azerbaijan is. At a time when Armenia served the principles of occupation for 30 years, Azerbaijan strengthened its economy incredibly. It is an undeniable fact that today Azerbaijan is known as one of the leading energy sources of Europe. The special invitation of Azerbaijan to the meeting with the participation of the leading European heads of state in Chisinau is not precisely because of discussing the pointlessly dragging problems related to Armenia, but rather because of the discussion of energy and transport, as well as security issues that can change the future of Europe. Pashinyan and his circle should understand that the old era is left behind. Armenia can no longer force some factions in Europe to get what it wants. The Chisinau meeting also marks the beginning of a new era in Europe's political space. This also clearly demonstrated that the OSCE Minsk Group, which was once famous for its frail and biased activities, has become completely paralyzed. The new era in European politics is no longer based on Armenian politics and fantasies, but on the economic prospects of Azerbaijan, which is rapidly advancing.