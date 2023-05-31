Azerbaijani President sends appeal to participants of Baku Energy Week

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent an appeal to the participants of the Baku Energy Week.

Dear exhibition and forum participants!

Dear guests, ladies and gentlemen!

I congratulate you on the occasion of the start of the “Baku Energy Week”, which includes a number of prestigious energy events of the Caspian region, and wish you success in your future activities.

I am sure that the “Baku Energy Week” will further step up the dialogue on global cooperation on energy security and diversification of energy sources.

The “Baku Energy Week” encompasses authoritative events such as the 28th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition and the 28th Baku Energy Forum. This traditional annual event is an opportunity for discussing matters related to global energy security, the potential of alternative and renewable energy, including the promotion of “green energy” projects, as well as the diversification of energy sources.

This year's “Baku Energy Week” coincides with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people and the founder of the independent Azerbaijan state. This is a remarkable event. The emergence of the energy dialogue platform and exhibition activities in Azerbaijan is associated with the exceptional role of Heydar Aliyev. The foundation of the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the launch of the oil strategy developed under the leadership of the National Leader occurred at the same time, in 1994. Azerbaijan’s becoming a trustworthy contributor to energy security after the signing of the Contract of the Century in the same year set a successful example of cooperation with foreign partners in the oil and gas sector and in the export of energy resources. Currently, Azerbaijan is replicating its success in the oil and gas history by implementing projects related to the export of “green energy”.

In recent years, the continuous development of energy production technologies, as well as global climate goals, have accelerated the transition to “green energy”, which is one of the key directions of energy policy in leading countries of the world. By utilizing its ample natural resources, our country has made important contributions to the global agenda of increasing alternative and renewable energy production, de-carbonization and diversification of energy sources. In the mid-term perspective, Azerbaijan aims to become an exporter of electricity obtained from alternative sources and “green energy”, hydrogen.

The launch of projects aimed at the development of “green energy” in the country is an important opportunity to create a “green energy corridor”, which is viewed as an analogue of the project as large as the Southern Gas Corridor. In particular, the implementation of large-scale projects in liberated territories, including the creation of a “green energy” zone in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, will turn the country into an alternative energy producer and exporter.

Taking into account the growing strategic importance of the Southern Gas Corridor project in the energy transition, the expansion of the TANAP and TAP projects has already become a topical issue for Azerbaijan. The expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor before 2027 and other prospects related to the transportation of energy resources will serve to further enhance the strategic role of our country in diversified energy supply and energy security of our partners.

Dear event participants!

Azerbaijan has been hosting such a globally important event for a long time. I believe that thanks to its many years of experience, the comprehensive presentations, discussions and exchange of ideas during the exhibition and forum will open up new horizons for our broad economic relations and contribute to effective cooperation in an atmosphere of mutual understanding.

I wish the “Baku Energy Week” continued success and new achievements in your activities!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The city of Baku, May 31, 2023