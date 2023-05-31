US State Department on upcoming talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Chisinau

The US State Department is pleased to see the continuation of the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports with reference to the press statement of the US State Department, that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet this week in Chisinau with European partners, "and we hope that this will be a productive step towards resolving issues at the negotiating table, and not by force."

“Aggressive rhetoric can only perpetuate the violence of the past; constructive dialogue—both public and private—can create peace, opportunity, and hope. The United States stands ready to support the efforts of both parties to reach a lasting and dignified peace agreement,” the statement said.

To recall, on June 1 in Chisinau will be held as part of the European Political Community summit and a five-party meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and European Council President Charles Michel.