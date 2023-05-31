King of Belgians sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

|
King of the Belgians, Philippe has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I extend my heartfelt congratulations and wishes of prosperity and tranquility to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan - the Independence Day.
Sincerely,
Philippe
King of the Belgians