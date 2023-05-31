President of Maldives sends letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

President of the Republic of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

It gives me great pleasure to convey warm greetings and sincere good wishes of the Government and the people of the Maldives, and those of my own, to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Azerbaijan on the happy occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

Let me also extend, Excellency, my personal best wishes for your good health and happiness, and for further progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

President of the Republic of Maldives