Jordan hosts official reception on occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day

An official reception on the occasion of May 28 - Azerbaijan's Independence Day was organized on Sunday at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in the Jordanian capital Amman.

According to Azernews, at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Jordan, an event attended by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in the kingdom and diplomats of most countries, as well as the State Minister of Jordan for Legal Affairs Nancy Namruga, former Prime Minister Abdurrauf ar, who enjoys great authority in the country -Rawabde, Chairman of the House of Representatives and Head of the House of Friendship Association with the countries of Asia and Oceania, as well as members of the Association, Chairman and members of the Committee of the House of Representatives on Foreign Relations, Senators, Chairman and representatives of the Jordan Business Association, other government representatives, and editors and journalists of the official Petra agency, the state newspapers Ad-Dustur and Ar-Ray, the official newspapers Al-Ghad and Al-Anbat, electronic news resources, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, began with the execution of state anthems of Jordan and Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Eldar Salimov provided brief but meaningful information about the history of Independence Day and the achievements of this young state, which has existed for only 23 months.

He noted that Azerbaijan, having restored its state independence during the collapse of the Soviet Union, again faced a threat, the ambassador stressed that the establishment of our true independence began after the return to power at the insistence of the people of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. The diplomat dwelled in detail on the results of the successful political course pursued by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

"The state and people of Azerbaijan have been celebrating their independence with redoubled joy over the past three years, and this joy is associated with the historic victory of the glorious Azerbaijani army in the Second Karabakh War under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander," Salimov stressed. He added that the main goal of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period is to ensure peace, tranquility and stability in the region. Today, a large-scale process of restoration and reconstruction is being carried out in our liberated lands.

Speaking about relations with the friendly Hashemite Kingdom, the diplomat noted that a solid foundation for these relations was laid during the historic meeting of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and King Hussein ibn Talal in 1994 within the framework of the current Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit in Casablanca, and today these relations entered into a qualitatively new stage of development.

Further, he recalled that in 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries, the ambassador noted that over the past three decades, our relations have been formed on the basis of mutual respect, friendship and cooperation.

Minister of State Nancy Namruga, who took part in the event as the main guest, congratulated the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on behalf of the Government of Jordan on this significant historical day and conveyed her best wishes, in particular, wished new success, peace and prosperity to the brotherly country under the leadership of the wise heads of state.

At the banquet, videos were shown dedicated to the Independence Day, the International Music Festival "Kharibulbul", as well as reflecting the enchanting nature of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Migrants Affairs of Jordan congratulated the state and people of Azerbaijan on Independence Day on its Twitter account.

It should also be noted that during the official reception organized by the embassy, the most modern and majestic bridge of the capital Amman was illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.