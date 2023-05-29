Azerbaijani PM sends letter to Turkish Vice President

On May 29, the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a congratulatory letter to the Vice President of Turkiye Fuat Oktay, on the occasion of the re-victory of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the presidential elections, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministries.

It was emphasized in the letter that under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Republic of Turkiye has passed a great path of development, and as a manifestation of this, the brotherly Turkish people highly appreciate the large-scale activities and services of their leader on the way to the comprehensive prosperity of the country, and they have given him confidence in these elections.

It was brought to attention that the results of this vote, which is a celebration of national will and democracy, were greeted with great joy and enthusiasm in Azerbaijan.

Confidence was expressed that Azerbaijan-Turkiye interstate relations, built on solid foundations, based on mutual trust, confidence, and support, and which today reached the highest level of alliance and strategic partnership under the leadership of the heads of our states, will continue to develop in an upward direction and serve the welfare of the peoples of both countries.



