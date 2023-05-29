Azerbaijani President accepts credentials of incoming ambassador of Kazakhstan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alim Bayel, Azernews reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

Then, the head of state had a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state noted that there is active cooperation between the two countries and, from this point of view, underlined that his visits to Kazakhstan and the Kazakh President’s visit to Azerbaijan had given an impetus to expansion of bilateral relations.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that both peoples share the great history of friendly and fraternal relations and had always supported each other. He said that this factor is of great importance today for deepening cooperation in the Caspian Sea basin and other spheres.

The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan currently conduct active talks to increase trade turnover and transportation volume, said that transportation and logistics field is one of the major directions of bilateral economic ties, and pointed out that joint infrastructure projects provide a good opportunity for expanding the volume of cargo transportation. At the same time, the President of Azerbaijan highlighted the importance of utilizing capabilities of shipbuilding facilities. The head of state underscored the significance of oil transportation from Kazakhstan through the territory of Azerbaijan, which had begun some time ago, adding this made an important contribution to expansion of energy cooperation. The head of state wished every success to the ambassador in his activities.

Alim Bayel pointed out that he is honored to be appointed as an ambassador to Azerbaijan, and assured he would make every effort to further bilateral relations.

The ambassador extended his respect on the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and congratulated the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on the Independence Day.

Alim Bayel underscored that he considers as his priority the development of interaction in the trade and economic sphere and implementation of projects, which are of big geo-economic significance for the two nations and other regions. In this context, he noted the development of the Transcaspian international transport corridor, laying of the fiber-optic cable under the Caspian Sea, diversification of Kazakhstan’s oil export.

They noted that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan effectively cooperate within international organizations including the Organization of Turkic States.



