Azerbaijan's First VP congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning elections

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has expressed he congratulations for President of Türkuye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in presidential elections on her official Instagram page, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

"I sincerely congratulate Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and my dear sister Amina on the victory! Let the brotherhood of our peoples be eternal and unbreakable! I wish good health, happiness and peace to all Turkish people. May Almighty Allah protect Azerbaijan and Türkuye!



