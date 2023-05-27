TODAY.AZ / Politics

Incapacitated banana Armenia has forgotten its place, Russian media writes

27 May 2023 [13:00] - TODAY.AZ

The other day, one small incompetent prime minister of one small incapacitated banana republic once again allowed himself very unfriendly rhetoric against a well-known military-political union. As you might guess, the incompetent prime minister is Pashinyan, the incapacitated republic is Armenia. And the unfriendly rhetoric lies again in the speculations of the Armenian side on the topic of its membership in the CSTO. To be more precise, the Prime Minister of Armenia said that his country would withdraw from the CSTO if it considers it "an incapable organization."

Azernews informs, referring to the Russian Telegram channel "Kremlin Laundress" which wrote about this, speaking about the anti-Russian steps of Armenia.

According to the author, this alone was enough to turn the presumptuous Armenian "king" inside with fur, but this character decided to add to the list of his verbal interventions, for which he would have to bear responsibility.

“So, the ‘varchapet’ from sunny Yerevan decided to pounce on the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, who had previously commented on Armenian insinuations on the topic indicated above. Pashinyan, out of some fright, decided that Zakharova “could not comment on what he was saying, but can only take note of what he says, "and his interlocutors in Russia, you see, are either the President or the Chairman of the Government. It is not known for certain where the Armenian prime minister caught the "star", but the arrogance that flew into space, not supported by the appropriate conditions ", has not brought anyone to good. If Nikol has forgotten where his place is, then it is in the same place as always - on the rug in the reception. And he can become the "interlocutor" of the Russian leadership, when and if the Russian leadership deigns to call him for a report.

By the way, traditionally Pashinyan's militant verbiage "coincided" with the arrival of "dear" (for Armenian politicians) guests - representatives of the US Department of Defense, the US Department of Justice and the US Agency for International Development (USAID). So it's clear who stimulated the "megalomania" of the Armenian prime minister," the laundress writes.


