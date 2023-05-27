Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister meets with Israeli officials

Within his official visit to Israel, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev participated in the "Herzliya" Conference organized annually in Israel and met with a number of Israeli state officials and representatives of non-governmental organizations, Azernews reports, citing MFA.

Speaking at the "Herzliya" Conference on "Azerbaijan-Israel Strategic Relations", Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev informed the participants of the conference about Azerbaijan-Israel relations, regional issues, strategic energy, and transport projects implemented by Azerbaijan, as well as other topics.

Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev also met with Ronen Levy, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, and Simona Halperin, Deputy Director General, Head of the Eurasian Division. During the meetings, Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev informed his counterparts about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the continuous activity of Azerbaijan in the direction of establishing peace and security in the region, as well as the obstacles caused by Armenia.

During the visit, Deputy Minister met with experts, professors, and students at the Jerusalem Strategy and Security Institute, as well as the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle East and African Studies operating under Tel Aviv University.

In addition, Fariz Rzayev participated and made a speech at the official event organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel on the occasion of Independence Day.