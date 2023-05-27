Bangladesh President sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Mohammad Shahabuddin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it gives me immense pleasure to convey my warmest greetings and sincere felicitations to you and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I firmly believe that the existing bonds of friendship between our two countries will be further strengthened in the days come.

On this joyous occasion, I would like to wish you good health, long life and happiness and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan continued peace, progress and prosperity.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Mohammed Shahabuddin

President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh