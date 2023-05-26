President of Palestine sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the state and people of Palestine and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you to the government and brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national day - Independence Day.

I pray to Allah for your good health, happiness and success, and wish great progress and prosperity to your country and people, and further development of the relations between our countries, of which we are proud of.

Please accept my best wishes.

Sincerely,

Mahmoud Abbas

President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization