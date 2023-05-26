Romanian President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr.Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr President,

The celebration of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan gives me the opportunity to extend my cordial congratulations, as well as my wishes for prosperity and peace to you and the Azerbaijani people.

The close and solid relations between our states are based on strategic interests. In this sense, your country represents for Romania a natural and reliable partner in the South Caucasus region. My recent visit to Baku was an excellent opportunity to agree on concrete actions to strengthen the rapprochement and cooperation between our states. I reiterate my gratitude for the warm welcome and substantive discussions with Your Excellency.

I am convinced that we can channel and deepen the existing development potential, both by exploiting the existing opportunities within the Strategic Partnership, and by developing regional projects in fields such as energy or transport.

At the same time, Romania will continue to act in support of the continuous and solid development of the dialogue between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurance of my highest consideration.

Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Klaus Werner Iohannis

President of Romania