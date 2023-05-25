Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to King of Jordan on Independence Day

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein on the occasion of Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

Your Majesty,

I am pleased to convey sincerest congratulations and the best wishes on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan to you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan – the Independence Day.

Availing this opportunity, I wish you strong health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Jordan.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan