PM Asadov chaires another meeting of Azerbaijan’s Economic Council

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has today chaired another meeting of the Azerbaijan’s Economic Council.

The agenda of the meeting included discussions on the economic situation over the past period of the current year, global and regional economic forecasts, socio-economic growth forecasts in Azerbaijan for 2023 and the medium-term as well as the draft amendments related to improving tax administration, investment promotion and ensuring transparency in the economic sphere, work done and measures to be implemented and other current issues on the indicators of the World Bank Group's "Convenient Business Environment" project.

The meeting heard the reports of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Azerbaijan’s Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings.

The meeting participants adopted the decisions on the issues discussed with instructions given to the relevant bodies.