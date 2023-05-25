TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani President sends letter of condolence to Italian President

24 May 2023 [17:31] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Italian President, Sergio Mattarella in connection with the victims and numerous destructions as a result of floods in the Emilia-Romagna region, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of loss of lives and large-scale destruction caused by heavy floods in Emilia-Romagna region.

On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the entire Italian people, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

