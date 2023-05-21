Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss food safety issues

A delegation led by Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli, who is visiting France to attend the 90th Annual General Session of the World Assembly of Delegates of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), has met with a Qatari delegation led by Minister of Municipality and Environment Abdulla bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side provided insight into the institutional reforms carried out in the country as well as the formation of a unified food safety system, and the mission and activities of the agency established for that purpose.

Tahmazli noted that significant work is underway in Azerbaijan to ensure food safety and provide people with healthy and safe food products.

Qatar`s Minister of Municipality and Environment Abdulla bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie hailed the activity of the unified agency for food safety control in place in Azerbaijan as well as the results achieved, emphasizing the importance of exchanging experience in this field with Qatar in the future.

The meeting also saw discussions on the issues concerning the agreement of veterinary certificates, export procedures for animal products, implementation of cooperation on products with export potential as well as exchange of electronic certificates in the near future.