Prime Minister of Iraq sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

By Azernews





Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.





The letter reads:





"Dear Mr. President,





On my own behalf and on behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Iraq, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.





Taking this opportunity, I express the depth of cooperation between our friendly countries and peoples, and wish the government and people of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress.



