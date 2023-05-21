Azerbaijani President addresses “Baku Heart Days” 5th International Congress participants

By Azernews





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the “Baku Heart Days” 5th International Congress, Azernews reports.





"Dear Congress participants!





I sincerely welcome you, Azerbaijani cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons and scientists from different countries, who have come to our capital on the occasion of the 8th International Congress “Baku Heart Days”, and wish you all success in your future activities.





The fact that this year's Congress is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, has a symbolic meaning. The Great Leader always kept the country’s healthcare system and organizing it at the level of international standards in the spotlight.





The path traversed by Azerbaijan's healthcare over the past period has created favorable conditions for the application of important achievements of cardiology as one of the rapidly advancing fields of medicine, and for providing treatment of heart diseases with modern therapeutic and surgical methods. It is a matter of great pride that the most challenging surgical operations performed in authoritative cardiology centers are successfully carried out by a new generation of doctors.





The traditional International Congress “Baku Heart Days” plays a unique role in the development of cardiology and cardiovascular surgery. The participation of outstanding cardiologists and surgeons representing the world's most reputable medical institutions in the event that will enable an extensive exchange of ideas in this field is an indication of the trust your Congress has gained. I believe that your joint efforts aimed at solving the current issues of cardiology will be effective and mutually beneficial from the point of view of international experience.



