Georgian President sends letter to Azerbaijani President on 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

“President Heydar Aliyev was distinguished statesman who played an instrumental role in shaping the modern state of Azerbaijan. It was precisely his vision that laid the foundation for building a strong and prosperous nation.

As a beacon of hope for the entire country, Your fathers’ deeds and efforts directed toward the prosperity of the Azerbaijani people will be remembered by future generations and will always serve as their source of inspiration and pride,” the President of Georgia said.

“Under President Heydar Aliyev’s leadership Azerbaijan established itself as an important state on the global stage. He played a decisive role in developing the relations between our countries, Georgia appreciates the firm friendship and partnership with Azerbaijan and we are ready to further deepen this tie for the prosperity of our people," Salome Zourabichvili emphasized in her letter.