Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets his Russian counterpart in Moscow

Rena Murshud

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov notes the positive dynamics in the negotiations with Armenia on a peace treaty, Azernews reports.

“This format was still expected at the end of last year (in December), however, due to circumstances beyond the control of the participants in this meeting (Azerbaijani and Russian FMs), it did not happen then. We highly appreciate the organization of this meeting and the emerging positive dynamics in the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan; I mean quite close contacts in May, and such an opportunity,” Bayramov said on Friday in Moscow at a meeting with his Russian counterpart.

The Azerbaijani minister added that “today there will be an opportunity on a bilateral basis to discuss a number of issues related to the post-conflict settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on various tracks, as well as to discuss the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and Russia".

Speaking about cooperation with Russia, Bayramov noted that an Azerbaijani delegation of about 80 people headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev is currently in Kazan, which will hold talks with the Russian side, during which Baku and Moscow will consider a wide range of issues.

To recall, a trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan will be held in Moscow on May 19.