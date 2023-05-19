Heroization or assassination? - Turkish expert comments on post-Brussels situation in Yerevan

Rena Murshud

According to the Armenian media, the successful agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels, and especially Pashinyan's re-admitting that he recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was met with great turmoil in the country. The Armenian media allegedly mentions that Pashinyan, returning from the meeting in Brussels, faced an assassination attempt against himself and his son.

This information mentioned about Pashinyan is also similar to the scenario of Karen Demirchiyan, who had been assassined in 1999 in the Armenian parliament. Some sources even mention that Pashinyan wants to make himself a hero. Supposedly, because there are conspiracies against him, Pashinyan is trying to insure himself in order to deny his promise in the future.

Turkish political analyst, professor Husameddin Inac, in a comment for Azernews on the issue, evaluated this chaos in the Armenian society as follows: “Pashinyan is currently in a very difficult situation. In fact, since he was defeated in the 44-day war, he is somehow thinking of signing peace. But, unfortunately, he cannot accept this either in his country, or due to pressures of members in his government and even society.”

The expert, who approaches the issue from the prospect of both Russia and the domestic audience, noted that currently Russia is not an interested party in Armenia's rapprochement with Azerbaijan. Because, according to Inac, the settlement of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations means the end of the mission of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh. This does not leave the need for Russia to be a joint mediator. According to Husameddin Inac, another issue is related to the so-called artsakh in Karabakh.

“If we look at it from a historical point of view, there was no state called "artsakh". Everyone knows that Karabakh is historically the territory of Azerbaijan and no so-called state can be a matter of discussion.

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan by inventing various excuses. Allegedly, they claim that if Azerbaijan starts the great retun to Karabakh, it will carry out ethnic cleansing against the Armenians there. This is a completely fictitious claim. However, Mr. Ilham Aliyev said that the population could only under the condition of accepting Azerbaijani citizenship. They will have the same rights as other citizens and will live in peace and tranquility. Unfortunately, since this condition did not satisfy them, they falsely spread a series of fake news in the media about the oppression of Armenians by Azerbaijanis. And now they also want to blame Pashinyan for what he has only done right in Brussels."

At the same time, Husameddin Inac touched upon the protests that took place in Karabakh after Pashinyan's meeting in Brussels.

"If we look carefully at the processes, we will see that after Pashinyan's meeting in Brussels, the protests by separatists in Karabakh started to become more active. This is not only the influence of the separatists, but also of the foreign forces that reign over Yerevan. I think that direct and sincere dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia will not be possible as long as this influence is on Yerevan. First of all, Yerevan should take control of the separatists in Karabakh and dissuade them from empty claims as possible," the political analyst said.