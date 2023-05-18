Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in Moscow

Rena Murshud

A trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia (Jeyhun Bayramov, Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan) will take place on May 19 in Moscow, and separate negotiations between Baku and Yerevan will also take place. This was stated on Wednesday at a briefing by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, Azernews reports.

"On May 19, Moscow will host trilateral and separate bilateral meetings between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. Bilateral Azerbaijani- Armenian negotiations on a peace treaty will be held separately." - Zakharova said.

The diplomat noted that the parties at the meeting will discuss the prospects for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia "taking into account the dynamic situation in the region."

"There will be a substantive discussion of the implementation of the tripartite agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which are the basis for this trilateral process, dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 and October 31 last 2022, including the unblocking of transport and economic ties, the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, preparation of a peace treaty between countries, as well as contacts between the public, experts and parliamentarians," she added.

Zakharova also informed that in the course of separate meetings between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts, "an exchange of views on the most pressing issues of the bilateral and international agenda" is planned.

"We hope that the upcoming contacts will help to promote Baku and Yerevan in resolving disputes, searching for mutually acceptable solutions and generally increasing trust between the parties, as well as strengthening and stability in the South Caucasus," the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.