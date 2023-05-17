Belarus can make great contribution in field of agriculture related to Karabakh - Aleksey Dzermant

Rena Murshud

As is known, Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has held a special meeting on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev. The event was attended by representatives of 26 countries and 4 parliamentary international organizations.

Besides, member of the Belarusian Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Valery Belsky and Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Valery Mitskevich attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the National Assembly Council member emphasized that the common historical destinies and long-term friendship of the peoples of Belarus and Azerbaijan predetermined the current especially trusting nature of Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations.

"The meeting held in Baku with the participation the Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Council of the Republic of the National Assembly, Valery Belsky, and the Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus, Valery Mitskevich is of great importance in terms of strengthening both inter-parliamentary and bilateral relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan. These states have always been very close, there was always mutual understanding," Belarusian philosopher, publicist and political analyst Aleksey Dzermant said in a comment on the recent meeting for Azernews.

"Of course, many words can be said about a genius like Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan. The fact that this meeting was organized on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of his birth adds a grandeur to the event. Heydar Aliyev is welcomed by the people of Belarus. He is also the founder of Belarus-Azerbaijan relations.

In addition, the successful political path of the national leader is the same as the successful path of the state of Belarus today, and thanks to this policy, both countries are moving forward on the path of strong development.

This is one of the reasons that bring our states closer, and therefore all this needs to be discussed at the parliamentary level, at the level of politicians represented in parliament,"

Speaking about the prospects for further development of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, the expert also pointed the importance of developing and transferring these relations into the field of economy.

"In fact, the relations between our countries are at a high level, however, thinking over new logistical routes are important for Belarus, especially within the important north-south corridor, that is, through Russia, through Azerbaijan, further to India, to Africa. It is important for us and for Azerbaijan to think over how to cooperate, think over the participation of our two countries in the new logistics space," the expert underlined.

He added that Azerbaijan is located at the crossroads connecting north and south and also east and west.

"Here you can connect to these routes and relationships to agree on some kind of policy, strategy. Moreover, we see Azerbaijan, which has good relations with the Russian world, with Turkiye, as well as with the post-Soviet countries. For Belarus, all this is interesting," Dzermant said.

The expert also touched on opportunities of Belarus making it one of the leading countries in Europe in the field of agriculture, especially in the production and export of livestock and dairy products. He spoke about possibility of cooperation for the development of this sector between Azerbaijan and Belarus, in particular territories of Karabakh liberated from occupation.

"I think that Belarus could help in the development of agriculture, including restoration of villages in Karabakh. We have the machineries and technique that can easily carry out this work. Moreover, Belarusians are prone to restore, build, develop something - this in the blood of our people. I think we can successfully develop in this field," the expert added.