A pitiful sight: what makes Pashinyan to shed tears upon his visit in Brussels?

By Akbar Hasanov, Day.az

On Sunday, May 14, a trilateral meeting to be held in Brussels between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel. According to the Armenian media, Charles Michel will hold separate talks with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia before the trilateral meeting.

In particular, on May 13, Michel will meet with the Prime Minister of Armenia. On the morning of May 14, Michel's talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are scheduled. This meeting is taking place in the context of another Armenian military provocation that took place in recent days. To carry out which exactly before the summits is a long-standing Armenian tradition, counting on the intercession of its traditional allies.

At the same time, before landing in the Belgian capital, Pashinyan heard justified and derogatory criticism addressed to him. He is no stranger to it, but the way that the poulist pretends to be deaf and dumb is ridiculous. RPA press secretary Eduard Sharmazanov hastened to tell the Armenians and humanity about another failure of Nikol Vovayevich.

"Now we are considering the agenda of the meeting in Brussels, but Macron is not there," he wrote on his Facebook page. And with this entry, he returned to the Soviet past, where the couplet was fashionable: "I wake up early in the morning, there is no Luis Corvalan." No, the President of France was not, following the example of the leader of the Chilean communists, delivered to the USSR as a subject of exchange for any political prisoner. But the reaction of Edik from the RPA was funny.

“When I say that Pashinyan’s words are not worth a penny, they are offended. Nikol himself said that he would take part in the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev through the mediation of the West only if Macron took part in it. Now we are considering the agenda of the meeting in Brussels, and there is no Macron. There is a separate Michel meeting and a trilateral meeting in the Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev format. Where is Macron? Did you say that you would not meet without Macron? And Macron was "thrown", Pashinyan? You do not respect your own word, what do you expect from others "You need seriousness, ex-young man," says Sharmazanov.

Who, of course, should have asked a simple question - if the Pashinyan he ridicules is so ridiculous, then what is Serzh Sargsyan, whom Nikol sent on a long and walking erotic journey following the results of the "barbecue revolution" ?! But Edik from the RPA, of course, will not voice this. In order not to annoy your party lord. At the same time, by and large, he is right in ridiculing the current Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

Who again "sat down in a puddle", screwed up and appeared as a character who is not responsible for his words. This is his categorical, significant difference from the President of Azerbaijan, who is respected in many countries of the world precisely because he always puts into practice what he has promised. In addition, we have already seen how the head of our state once agreed to the presence of Macron as a negotiator.

It was in Prague, where the first summit of the European Political Community (EPC) took place last autumn. There, Monsieur Emmanuel heard from Turkish President Erdogan an ironic invitation from France to the Turkic Council. At the same time, Macron's presence in the quadripartite meeting did not help Armenia in any way. It ended with Nikol Pashinyan recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh economic region.

Now he has gone to Brussels, with the Armenian army that has not recovered after the defeat in the 44-day war, an extremely low personal political rating, the status of "defeatist" and "surrender", as well as a banal liar, traditionally promising what is not in able to perform. In addition, Pashinyan turned out to be the one who brought the dependence of the Republic of Armenia on Russia to a shameful mark.

So the Armenian edition of "Hraparak" has already published a text stating that Pashinyan, from whom they desperately molded a "pro-Western" politician, is in reality afraid of Russia's defeat in the war with Ukraine. That is, he speaks from positions that are radically opposite to those of the collective West. I wonder if the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will point to this "twine" of Pashinyan?

In any case, it can already be stated that Nikol Vovaevich is going to Brussels in order to win time and again imitate readiness for negotiations just for the sake of negotiations. He is not ready to sign a big peace agreement with Azerbaijan, realizing all the risks for himself from his opponents. Risks are not only political. The traditions of terror in the Republic of Armenia, in relation to "traitors" have not been canceled. This is how Pashinyan will live, realizing the enormous degree of contempt for himself in his homeland, non-stop "fiddling with his ears", looking for new patrons and complaining about them in front of the local public. A pitiful sight, you must admit.



