Azerbaijan Army's positions subjected to fire by Armenian armed forces

Qabil Ashirov

Armenia tenses the situation in the frontline with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Ministry noted that Armenia several times violated the ceasefire and committed provocations in the night on May 10 - 11.

“On the evening of May 10, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar region deliberately committed a provocation by subjecting to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposite positions using various types of small arms,” the Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry said Azerbaijan Army's long-term active military serviceman Mahmudlu Muslum Vidadi was seriously wounded in the head as a result of provocation and he was hospitalized immediately.

The Defense Ministry added that Armenia continued to violate the ceasefire in the morning of May 11 as well. The Ministry emphasized that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the committed purposeful provocation.

According to international media outlets, three Armenian servicemen were wounded in the shootout.