National Leader's political path is taught as sience in Egyptian schools - Azerbaijani Diaspora Chair

Rena Murshud

National Leader Heydar Aliyev is the leader whose name and signature are inscribed in golden letters in world politics. His legacy in the world of diplomacy is still being passed on to future generations. The great leader was one of the well-known influential persons in the Caucasus region, the post-Soviet space, and even in the world. Today, his memory is revered in many countries, and one of those is Egypt, one of the oldest in the Middle East.

Azerbaijani Professor, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Organizations Association in Egypt Seymur Nasirov, who has an exceptional role in the Egyptian-Azerbaijani friendship, as well as in teaching our native language, popularizing our culture in Egypt, in a comment for Azernews noted that the National Leader was known by his name in many parts of the world during his political activities in the Soviet era.

"There is no doubt that if he had not been a Muslim, he would have been the head of the former SSR," he added.

Speaking about relations between the two countries, Professor said that relations with Egypt were at a high level during the period when Heydar Aliyev was in charge of the Soviet Socialist Republic.

“Following Azerbaijan's regaining its independence, not only the political elite of the country, the intelligentsia, but also the people of Egypt began to recognize Heydar Aliyev as a political leader, a man who saved his people from great troubles,” he said.

Seymur Nasirov stressed that the National Leader has the right over every Azerbaijani. According to him, as the chairman of the "Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society", he was privileged to tell about him, repeatedly preparing programs about his genius on Egyptian television.

“The West has always had plans to confuse the Middle East, plunder their wealth and divide their countries. And these countries needed exemplary personalities to decide their own destiny, build state unity and protect it from chaos. The National Leader was one of the foremost among them," the Professor underlined.

Seymur Nasirov noted that he has been a living witness to everything that was happening, and not as a person who knows the National Leader from books or articles.

“It was Heydar Aliyev who came to rescue his people from disaster and cataclysm, which was pulling towards chaos and abyss in the early 90s. It was Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who drew a map of the path that led the country from great disasters to peace."

The Professor also touched on the role of the National Leader in liberation of Azerbaijan's lands from occupation.

According to him, there has never been such a victory in history in any Muslim country over the past century.

"Only Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the successor of the policy established by the National Leader, could do this. Therefore, it is our duty to present him to the world as an exemplary man. In this way, we serve our country and promote a person who can prevent chaos. We are even trying to get a textbook on the National Leader of the Eastern Countries in Egyptian high schools. Let them recognize the genius and use his experience," Nasirov emphasized.

Speaking about Heydar Aliyev's visits to Egypt, Seymour Nasirov noted that Egypt was a country that had strong ties with the USSR, but was under occupation.

“The year of the National Leader's visit in 1973 was a time when Egypt struggled to reclaim its land. The visit of the SSR representative to Egypt was an act worthy of the country's high appraisal. As for archival information, there is a lot of information about the participation of the National Leader in the Cairo Opera and his numerous visits to the country. His second visit took place in 1994. Heydar Aliyev's development of relations with Egypt, which is one of the founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement and currently has the strongest army in the world, is proof that he is a visionary and genius politician," the professor underlined.

Further, Seymur Nasirov spoke about the events held by the Azerbaijani diaspora in Egypt together with the embassy honoring memory of the National Leader.

“In 2007, a protocol on brotherhood was signed between the Kalubiya province and the Absheron region of Egypt. In accordance with this protocol, the Egyptian-Azerbaijani friendship park was created in Egypt, in which a monument to Heydar Aliyev was erected in 2008.

At the same time, an Egyptian park and statues characteristic of the country were built in the Absheron region. The Egypt-Azerbaijan school also operates in both countries. I want to emphasize that on May 10 of each year in Egypt, in the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Park, a large event dedicated to the National Leader will be held with the participation of prominent political figures and rulers of Egypt,” he added.

In the end, the professor noted that being the Azerbaijani diaspora, the Azerbaijani language is being taught in Egypt to more than 450 students from 42 countries within the Azerbaijan Friendship Society.

"We hang pictures of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in school classrooms and proudly promote their policies and bring them to the Egyptian world,” professor concluded.