OIC calls for raising global awareness on need to respect humanitarian principles, consolidate values of peace

In light of the increase in armed conflicts with their various humanitarian dimensions and repercussions, and in commemoration of the International Day of International Humanitarian Law, which falls on May 9, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) calls for raising the level of global awareness on the need to respect the principles and rules of international humanitarian law aimed at providing protection for innocent people and victims of conflicts, Azernews reports citing international media.



By dedicating May 9 of each year as International Humanitarian Law Day under its Resolution No. 1/42 issued by the 42nd Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Kuwait in 2015, the organization affirms its deep commitment to promoting the principles and rules of international humanitarian law.



The General Secretariat is taking this opportunity to appeal to Member States to take advantage of this day to carry out activities that contribute to strengthening the rules of international humanitarian law and ensuring their application on the ground in order to protect civilians, especially children, women, the disabled, refugees and displaced persons.



It also calls on all societies to consolidate the values of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and acceptance of the other and to take concrete measures to promote and apply international humanitarian law, many of whose principles are at the heart of tolerant Islamic values.



