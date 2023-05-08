EU losing temper on Armenia's double-crossing

The European Union, as part of the fight against circumvention of sanctions against Russia, should in the future be able to restrict the export of goods to third countries, including Armenia.

According to Azernews with reference to foreign media, this is stated in the proposal of the European Commission regarding the 11th EU sanctions package against Russia.

The proposal of the European Commission will be considered on May 10 in Brussels by the permanent representatives of the 27 EU countries. It is reported that Brussels plans to decide on the imposition of restrictions before the end of May.

Earlier, The Financial Times wrote that the European Union is discussing the introduction of export restrictions on countries that re-export sanctioned products to Russia. A surge in the re-export of chips and other electronic components from Armenia to Russia was reported. Thus, eight specific types of these chips are supplied to Russia, which are of key importance for the production of weapons.