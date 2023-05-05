Azerbaijan and Armenia reach mutual agreement on some articles of draft peace agreement

A mutual agreement was reached on some articles of the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports, citing the the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan have held talks on May 1-4 in Arlington, Virginia.

"The ministers were received at the George Shultz National Training Center for Foreign Affairs. In Washington, they met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. The ministers exchanged views on the current situation, and also outlined their positions on existing issues, related to the normalization of relations.The ministers and their teams reached an understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations, while recognizing that positions on some key issues differ.Both ministers expressed gratitude to the American side for conducting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan The parties agreed to continue negotiations," the statement said.

Recall that on May 1, a trilateral meeting was held in the United States between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. After that, a bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries was held at the George Shultz National Training Center for Foreign Affairs. Negotiations continued on May 2 and 3 in a bilateral format. The final round of negotiations took place on 4 May.