Foundation stone laid for hotel complex in Zangilan [PHOTOS]

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the hotel complex in Zangilan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

Head of the President’s Administrative Services Department Ramin Guluzade informed the president about the project of the complex.

The hotel complex will offer all conditions for the comfortable rest of visitors. It will feature 110 suits, conference and banquet halls, a restaurant and an entertainment zone for kids, indoor and outdoor pools, as well as 15 cottages.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the hotel complex.