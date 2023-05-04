Azerbaijani President visits Jabrayil [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has visited Jabrayil district.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the Khudafarin settlement, attended the opening of the “Jabrayil” energy junction owned by “Azerenergy” OJSC, viewed the construction progress of “Auto Leasing Azerbaijan” LLC in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, laid the foundation stone for Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC , Az-Tex-Import LLC, Improtex Karabakh Industrial Complex LLC, and the village of Shukurbayli, got acquainted with the progress of construction at a 960-seat secondary school named after Academician Mehdi Mehdizade in the city of Jabrayil, as well as laid the foundation stone for the Horovlu village.



