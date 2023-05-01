Expert says prospects of Armenia's peace negotiation looks more elusive

By Azernews

Rena Murshud

The rising Western interests in the processes in the South Caucasus is quite noticeable. Azerbaijan's recently installed check point at the conventional border with Armenia has caused serious discussions and even concern of the West. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's phone call to President Ilham Aliyev is particularly related to the recent events.

It is interesting that the United States is very active in speeding up peace negotiations at such a moment. And in the telephone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan, the US side discussed this with both Azerbaijan Armenia and emphasized that official Washington will spare no effort in this matter.

Having expressed his concern over Azerbaijan's newly established checkpoint on the Lachin road, Blinken expressed hope that the road will soon be opened for trade and civilians. However, forgot to mention the provocations that have taken place until then.

"I don't think that after 30 years of occupation policy it will be easy to sign an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We see that the leading countries, including the former Minsk Groups, are actually cosseting Armenia."

This was told by the professor of the Department of Political Sciences Fikrat Sadikhov in a comment for Azernews, while discussing Blinken's phone conversation with President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict.

"During the last telephone conversation, despite the fact that Blinken once again expressed his concern, the head of our state outlined the position of Azerbaijan, which is full of evidence. We do not expect such a result from a state like the United States, which speaks of international law and educates the principles of justice. This approach is not suitable for the leading country. On the contrary, they should not deny the truth, but speak it. Of course, the signing of a peace agreement is not expected in the near future. However, the Azerbaijani side put forward 5 principles and stated that it is always ready for peace," the political analyst said.

As regards provocation attempts that might be committed by Armenia in future, Sadikhov said that it was expressed on both ideological and diplomatic levels.

"France declares that we allegedly blocked the road to Lachin, Armenians cannot go there. All these are blatant lies. The French MFA made the same statement when he came to Baku. Azerbaijan, by stating its position sufficiently, brought full clarity to the issue." he added.

According to the expert, Russia considers itself the main player in the region. The declaration, signed on November 10, was prepared with the participation of Russia.

"In my opinion, we are not responsible to anyone and no one can own us. The main thing is to sign an agreement that meets our interests," he said.

Commenting on the recent fair decisions and steps taken by Azerbaijan, he stated that Azerbaijan has taken quite resolutive steps.

"We have liberated our lands from occupation and are ready to negotiate at the diplomatic level. We also declare that, undoubtedly, we have defended and will continue to defend the rights of ethnic Karabakh Armenians. Despite various provocations and statements from other countries, we will not deviate from our principled position. Because our position complies with the norms of international law and at the same time meets the national interests of the Azerbaijani state," he concluded.