Azerbaijani FM meets his Armenian counterpart in Washington

01 May 2023 [16:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with the Armenian Foreign Minister in Washington, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

We should note that on May 1, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will first hold separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, then a meeting between Mirzoyan and Bayramov will take place.

The meeting will discuss the agreement on the regulation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

All meetings will be closed to the press.

