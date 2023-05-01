Armenia commits genocide not only to humanity but Azerbaijan's toponymic names - historian

By Azernews

Vusala Mustafayeva

In the early 20th century, following the establishment of the Republic of Armenia, a policy of ethnic cleansing was carried out against the local Azerbaijani population in Azerbaijan's historical lands. This included forced evacuations of Azerbaijani settlements and the transfer of Armenian populations into those settlements. Additionally, the immediate renaming of these settlements was also implemented.

In December 1919, the Armenian government formed a special commission to rename villages, cities, rivers, and mountains.

As part of this effort, 17 settlements in present-day Armenia had their names changed to Armenian equivalents between 1918 and 1920.

In subsequent years, one of the primary objectives was to Armenianize toponyms, or place names. This involved the changing of Turkish origin names to Armenian language.

“Armudlu” – “Tandzut”

“Da?qala” – “Karaberd”

“Dar?k?nd” – “Dzoraqyu?”

“D?r?çiç?k” – “Tsaxkadzor”

“Güllübulaq” – “Vardaxpuyr”

Azerbaijani historian Nazim Tapdiqoghlu said that Armenians have renamed the regions in Armenia by distorting the names of Azerbaijani and Turkish origins. According to him, they changed the Hammali to “Spitak”.

"There was “Allahverdi” district, they made it “Tumanyan”. We had Basarkecher district, they have replaced “Basarkecher” wih “Vardeniz”. Also, they have changed Zangibasar to Masiz. Not only those, they even continued to change names of small villages, mountains, lakes. By that time, over 80% of the village names had been of Turkish origins."

In 1918-1987, 254 Azerbaijani settlements in the territory of present-day Armenia were removed from the list of settlements in various ways. The original Turkish words which were written at the beginning of the words as Yuxar?”, “A?a??”, “Böyük”, “Kiçik” renamed in different ways. They have distorted them by giving the Armenian words such as "Verin", "Nerkin", "Mets", "Pokr".

“Armenians have changed our hydronyms (lakes and rivers) and our oronyms (mountains, valleys, and hills). Generally, they just did not change residential areas, they also radically changed our hydronyms and oronyms system," said historian Nazim Tapdiqoghlu.

On November 7, 1995, the Republic of Armenia adopted a new law regarding its administrative-territorial division. The previous regional divisions were abolished, and 11 new provinces were established instead. Furthermore, the names of the regions within those provinces have been updated in official documents.

“Ç?mb?r?k”- “Krasnoselo”

“A?a?? Qaranl?q”- “Martuni”

“Basarkeç?r”- “Vardenis”

“K?v?r”- “Kamo”

“Z?ngibasar”- “Masis”

“Ke?i?k?nd” – “Ye?eqnadzor”

There are enough evidences that how implantation of settlers ran in parallel to changing the Azerbaijani ethno-cultural features of these territories by Armenians. Almost all native toponyms of historical Azerbaijani places in the occupied territories were altered. Settlement activities in the occupied territories were carried out in a pre-planned and organized manner with clearly defined objective and geographic focus. Today, Armenians continue the tradition of falsifying history in order to make their fictitious "Greater Armenia" claim come true. Armenia's toponymic atrocities must be stopped.