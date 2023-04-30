President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watching main race of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The 4th Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the Baku City Circuit has started.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members are watching the race.

The opening ceremony of the Grand Prix took place first.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played at the opening ceremony. The national anthem was performed by Aysel Mammadova, who represented Azerbaijan in the Eurovision 2018 song contest.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started after the opening ceremony.