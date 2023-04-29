Azerbaijan’s MFA: We call on international community not to turn blind eye to Armenia's gross violation of its international obligations

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the killing of civilians as a result of a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Terter district, Azernews reports.

"On April 28, 2023, 3 civilians were killed in a mine explosion in Terter district. We express our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased.

298 people have been struck by landmines, of whom 54 have died since the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 up to date.

The mine explosion in Terter once again shows that the main goal of Armenia, which has not provided Azerbaijan with valid and accurate mine maps, and continues military activities, transportation and planting of mines in the territory of Azerbaijan, grossly violating paragraph 6 of the trilateral statement, aims to obstruct the large-scale reconstruction works, the civilian population working in these areas, as well as the return of internally displaced persons and peaceful living in their lands.

We call on the international community not to turn a blind eye to Armenia's gross violation of its international obligations, including the policy of deliberate planting of mines," the ministry emphasized.