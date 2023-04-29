Forces in South Caucasus: from black business to peacemaking - analysis by Yusif Abbaszade

By Yusif Abbaszade, Azernews

There is not a single reasonable person who would not want a life in peace. All people understand that in order to create favorable living conditions, the neutralization of the hotbeds of dangers and tensions is most of all necessary.

It is no secret to anyone that in certain regions of the world, unhealthy forces are deliberately working or supporting to disrupt stability, causing provocations, attrocities, terror and genocides & ecocides. Unfortunately, part of the South Caucasus - formelly occupied Karabakh of Azerbaijan was once a place for such inhumane acts. And the answer to the question - why they did it - is quite simple: black business, which feeds on the blood of innocent people.

Playing nations against each other and inventing artificial reasons for contradictions, these forces profit from wars and conflicts.

The whole world already knows that they must be constantly fought, they must be hindered in the implementation of bloodthirsty plans. This has been achieved in many places. The fight against evil could be much more successful if the political circles of individual countries did not stand behind the backs of those who provoke tension and escalation.

The entire community knows that French politicians are behind the revanchists of Armenia, behind their radicals. It is strange that everyone knows, but few are in no hurry to condemn the criminal intentions of the Armenians and their patrons.

Assistance to Armenian extremists and war criminals is carried out through various channels, official and unofficial, state and government. It is strange that the French institutions involved in the protection of rights and freedoms also sing along with the Armenian radicals and criminals, inspiring them to new atrocities.

And Armenians always commit crimes against Azerbaijanis and Turks.

The French embassy in Irevan has long turned into a headquarters for providing all possible assistance to the Armenians so that they take an offensive position in the fight against Azerbaijan. If Azerbaijanis are currently concerned about solving the problems of the post-war structure of the region, the revival of Karabakh and the surrounding seven regions.

However, the Armenians have a return to military actions on the agenda, and the French political circles, instead of interfering with this, calling for peace in Irevan, are helping him in escalating the situation.

At the meeting of the Armenian Ombudsman Anahit Manasyan with the French Ambassador to Irevan Anne Luyo and the head of the France-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group Anne-Laurence Petel, many issues were discussed. As a result of the conversations, information was disseminated that the meeting participants agreed to continue joint efforts to solve important problems and, on this basis, deepen cooperation.

Naturally, the question arises - what problems are important for the participants in such discussions. The participants in the discussions themselves do not make a big secret out of this. It turns out that the focus was on issues "related to the violation of the rights of the inhabitants (Armenians) of Karabakh as a result of the blocking of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan."

From this we can conclude that Azerbaijan is not coping with the so-called problems of the Armenians of Karabakh, and therefore the conscientious politicians of France want to contribute to an important cause.

Not limited to one topic, the participants also covered a block of issues related to the “rights of the border and population of Armenia”. And then they also discussed the topic of the rights of "Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan, and ensuring their right to return to their homeland".

If we pay attention to the bilateral agenda, we can come to the conclusion that Azerbaijan is mentioned as the culprit of the tension in the Caucasus, which for almost thirty years was forced to endure the aggression of Armenia, to solve the numerous problems of almost a million of its refugees and internally displaced persons. There are numerous facts proving that the Armenians are systematically pursuing a policy of aggression and territorial seizures, ethnic cleansing in Armenia itself and Karabakh, and finally, they have the experience of committing genocide behind them.

The tragedy of the city of Khojaly does not require proof, there are quite a lot of them, and international organizations, the public and politicians of almost all countries know about it. If the terrible story is proven, there are photo and video data and evidence, a large number of deaths of innocent people, then why don't the French and similar supporters of Armenians raise their voice of truth, don't condemn the criminals who committed the act of genocide?

There are many opponents of Armenian radicalism in France, and they resolutely condemn the barbarity of the Armenians, who razed the Karabakh and adjacent lands to the ground, and committed massacres of Azerbaijanis. But the whole point is that the voice of false politicians drowns out the voice of truth.

The corrupt politicians of this country do not hesitate to receive dirty money from the Armenian diaspora. Profiting from these funds, they sing lies, play along with the Armenian nationalists so that they do not allow peace to reign between the two peoples.

There is another important topic around which the French and Armenians arrange manipulations by joint efforts. They actualize the so-called problem of missing servicemen, referring to the cries and cries of their families. Azerbaijan has repeatedly informed the world community that it does not keep prisoners of war. After the 20202 war, they were all returned to Armenia in the presence of representatives of international organizations.

If in Armenia, neutralized war criminals who were caught red-handed after November 10, 2020, that is, after the end of the 44-day war, are counted as prisoners, then Irevan falls into criminal demagogy, involving the French and other foreign provocateurs in this shameful campaign.

War criminals and prisoners of war are not the same thing. Those who were not allowed to carry out sabotage, explosions and other dangerous prohibited actions on Azerbaijani soil, they are subject to judicial proceedings. One cannot demand freedom by violating the laws of Azerbaijan.

But what happened to almost 4 thousand Azerbaijani prisoners of war, hostages, who were held in Armenia after the first Karabakh war, Irevan still does not give an answer. Nothing is known about the fate of those people. This is what the French politicians, who stand behind the Armenian saboteurs and war criminals, should pay attention to.

Baku is always ready to answer for its legal actions and steps. Therefore, President Ilham Aliyev today reminds everyone that the Azerbaijanis did not block the road linking Karabakh with Armenia. Peaceful people carrying household goods, household belongings and other non-prohibited things can move freely along it.

Participants of the environmental action only control traffic on the road so that prohibited items, ammunition, drugs and other contraband goods are not transported. Most importantly, environmental activists also prevented the Armenians of Karabakh from violating the norms of environmental safety of lands and territories, illegally exporting precious metals and other resources until the checkpoint was istalled.

There is no blockade of Karabakh and there cannot even be. It is better for the Armenians in Iravan to work together with the French on those directions that serve the cause of peace and the restoration of trust between the two peoples.