Armenia and France will gnash their teeth - no checkpoint tantrums are a hindrance

By Azernews

By Ibrahim Aliyev, Day.az

With the end of the Second Karabakh War and the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation, despite decades of injustice and crimes, Baku suggested that Yerevan close the page of hostility and start working on signing a peace treaty for the sake of the prosperity of the entire South Caucasus region.

In Armenia, they did not reconcile themselves to defeat and continue to drag out peace initiatives, continuing the policy of provocations and aggression, pointlessly hoping for revenge. Until now, the Armenians have been doing their best to circumvent the tripartite statement that was signed on November 10, 2020. In particular, among the atrocities of Yerevan are the ongoing mining of the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, the arming of Armenian militants bypassing the Lachin road, as well as the illegal export of minerals and natural resources of our country.

Recent incidents have only shown that it is pointless to rely on the conscience of a neighbor and, in order to ensure security in the Lachin corridor, it is essential to install a checkpoint, which happened on April 23.

In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia to the Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, carried out contrary to the Tripartite Statement of November 10, 2020, and adequately the establishment by Armenia unilaterally of a border checkpoint at the entrance on the Lachin-Khankendi road on the conventional border with Azerbaijan on April 22, at 12:00 on April 23, Azerbaijan's units of the State Border Service installed a border checkpoint on the sovereign territories of our country, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

Despite the fact that its installation was inevitable, the neighbors immediately raised a howl, declaring not only a "violation of the Tripartite Declaration", but also a betrayal of Russia. All voices rose - the Armenian media, the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the so-called "mfa" of the non-existent "artsakh" and even the Catholicos, who for some reason got into politics, although, in theory, he is supposed to deal exclusively with spiritual issues.

The French were the last to rush in an attempt to somehow influence the sovereign right of Azerbaijan, whose interests are clearly in maintaining tension in the region.

The hypocritical French Foreign Ministry spoke out, expressing "regret over the establishment by Azerbaijan of a checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin road," which, according to schizophrenics, allegedly contradicts the commitments made under the ceasefire declarations and damages the negotiation process.

"France calls on Azerbaijan to comply with its international obligations, in particular, to apply the interim measures indicated by the International Court of Justice in its February 22 ruling, which are binding," the statement says.

The French Foreign Ministry also called for the restoration of the free movement of people and goods along the Lachin road in both directions and to ensure a continuous supply of gas and electricity to the population.

It is yet unknown how much cognac the French diplomats drank before the publication of this most stupid statement, but let's put everything on the shelves for them.

Firstly, the installation of a checkpoint on the border with Armenia cannot in any way contradict the obligations and the tripartite statement, since everything is exactly the opposite. The sixth paragraph states that Baku guarantees the safety of traffic along the Lachin road, so that Azerbaijan, together with Russian peacekeepers, is responsible for ensuring that there is no illegal supply of weapons, militants and mines along the corridor. After installing the checkpoint, it will not be, which is a guarantee of safety for civilian vehicles. Are you transporting anything illegal? Drive calmly, no one will touch a finger. Any conflict on this road has always been initiated by the Armenian side. The Azerbaijanis only showed their responsibility and commitment to the agreements. Therefore, this phrase of the French Foreign Ministry does not make any sense, but is only aimed at justifying their cognac drinking buddies.

Secondly, about "compliance with international obligations." We would like to call on Paris to observe international law and stop its neo-colonialist policy towards other, in particular, African states. We regret that the modern French state is still pursuing a medieval policy of conquest rather than modern diplomacy. Will France listen to our advice, despite the fact that she is completely wrong in this matter? Of course not. There will be smiles. That's the same, even the reaction today in Baku. Moreover, international law is on our side.

Thirdly, there is nothing to restore, because no one stopped the free movement of people and goods along the Lachin corridor in both directions from the Azerbaijani side. Dozens of RMK supply vehicles, ICRC vehicles pass along the road every day, the Armenian population of the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan can freely leave for Armenia. The point is that they are hindered by the separatists themselves, who want to create the appearance of a "blockade" and a "humanitarian crisis" in order to continue their illegal activities, in particular, the criminal business of plundering local natural resources.

In general, it can be stated that France again got into a puddle, showing its biased attitude towards the Armenians, instead of maintaining neutrality and not interfering in the internal issues of our country, just as Baku does not interfere in the internal problems of Paris, which almost fell apart due to the scandalous pension reform and multi-million dollar protests. Macron's reputation will never be restored.

Against the backdrop of Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure peace, stability and development in the region, normalize relations with Armenia based on respect for the principles of international law, such as territorial integrity and sovereignty, the French side, demonstrating a unilateral position, should not create conditions for attempts to hinder the process.

Let us repeat once again - the establishment by Azerbaijan of a checkpoint on the border on its sovereign territory is the sovereign and legitimate right of our country. The allegation that this step allegedly contradicts a tripartite statement, any international document or a court decision has no basis. Azerbaijan, as always, within the framework of its obligations, guarantees the safety of citizens, vehicles and goods moving along the Lachin road, and will continue appropriate measures in this direction. And those who do not like it will only have to stand aside and bite their nails, because nothing can influence either our decisions or the new reality in the region. The sooner this realization occurs, the sooner long-term peace and stability will be established in the region.