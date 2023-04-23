Azerbaijani embassy exhibited Belgian photographers' work describing Baku [VIDEO]

Elnur Enveroglu

An exhibition of the work dedicated to Azerbaijan has been held in Brussels, Belgium. The work belonged to four Belgian photographers, Anja Van Der Borght, Luc Embise, Linda Gezels and Maarten Van Middelem, has described historical places, sceneries of Azerbaijan's Baku, Azernews reports.

Hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Belgium at the prestigious neoclassical Caryatids Ballroom in the Cercle Royal Gaulois, Brussels, the event was addressed by the Ambassador Vaqif Sad?qov.

“Discovering the landscapes and its people is a new and unique experience for travellers from every corner of the world. It takes visitors to a different place every time and opens the mind to see something new,” – Ambassador Vaqif Sad?qov said.

It is of note that the exhibition have presented some 50 genuin and formal photographs made during the adventurers’ travels, decribing the view of Azerbaijan, from the burning mountainside - Yanar Dag and historic Ateshgah Temple to the architectural wonders and street sellers of Baku.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium were established on June 17, 1992. On 20 February 2017, Belgium celebrated the 25th anniversary of its relations with Azerbaijan. Besides, in 1995, Azerbaijan opened the Embassy in Belgium.

As regards the economic relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium, in 2013, volume of the international trade between the two countries amounted 61.34 million US dollars, where import from Belgium to Azerbaijan was $58.45 million and export from Azerbaijan to Belgium – $ 2.89 million.

Furthermore, the following economic documents have been signed between countries:

1. Convention on non-double taxation avoidance between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Belgium;

2. Agreement for promotion and protection of investments between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Belgium;

3. Bilateral agreement on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Belgium;

4. Agreement on air transport between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Belgium.



